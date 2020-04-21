Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean stands down amid homophobia allegations Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Fiji Rugby Union chairman Francis Kean has stood down from his role following allegations of homophobia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 3 days ago 'Fiji allegations harmful to Beaumont's bid' 00:49 Former England World Cup winner Will Greenwood believes homophobia allegations against Fiji's chairman is harmful to Sir Bill Beaumont's bid for re-election as boss of World Rugby. You Might Like

Tweets about this