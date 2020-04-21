Piers Morgan rages at MP over PPE as NHS staff fight Covid-19 'wearing cagoules' Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Simon Clarke took to GMB and addressed failings to provide PPE for frontline healthcare workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

