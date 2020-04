Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The former Doctor Who showrunner has revealed the “superstars” he’d have cast as the Doctor if he had the chance to write a critical regeneration scene again. Russell T Davies revived the cult show in 2005 and headed it until 2010 when David Tennant handed the TARDIS over to Matt Smith. But after the... 👓 View full article