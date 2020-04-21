Coronavirus linked to a third of all deaths in week up to April 10
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Coronavirus was linked to a third of all deaths in England and Wales in the week up to April 10, with the total number of care home deaths increasing almost six-fold in seven days, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
First US COVID-19 Deaths Took Place Earlier Than Previously Thought It was initially believed that America's first coronavirus-related causality was on February 29 in Washington. New information shows COVID-19 had claimed the lives of two others on Feb. 6 and 17. Autopsies were performed on the two...
The estimated number of coronavirus deaths fluctuate depending on prior data. Current estimations in the US went up to a little less than 66,000 by August on Tuesday. Experts say these numbers depend..