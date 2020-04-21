Global  

Coronavirus linked to a third of all deaths in week up to April 10

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus was linked to a third of all deaths in England and Wales in the week up to April 10, with the total number of care home deaths increasing almost six-fold in seven days, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
