Scots couple married for 57 years die of coronavirus one day apart

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 4 days ago Couple Uncover Stunning Bath Under The Floor Of Their Home Office 00:44 This beautiful bath was discovered under a couple's office floor in their home.Mark Ronsman and his wife Jenny bought their home almost three-and-a-half years ago and had been told there was once a bath tub in one of the rooms. But it wasn't until they gained extra time during lockdown that they...