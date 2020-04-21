Global  

More than 900 jobs axed as Cath Kidston permanently shuts all 60 stores

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Cath Kidston is to permanently to shut its 60 UK stores with the loss of more than 900 jobs.
