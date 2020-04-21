Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Link between air pollution and coronavirus deaths in England, study suggests

Link between air pollution and coronavirus deaths in England, study suggests

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Higher air pollution could be linked to increased deaths and cases of coronavirus in England, a preliminary study suggests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Air Pollution Grows Worse as Nearly Half of Americans Live With Unhealthy Levels

Air Pollution Grows Worse as Nearly Half of Americans Live With Unhealthy Levels 01:02

 Roughly half of Americans lived with unhealthy air pollution levels from 2016 to 2018. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more from the American Lung Association’s study.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cleanairforall2

Clean Air RT @stick2thefacts: Isn't it time the @BBCNews @BBCNewsnight covered the link between #AirPollution and #COVID19 deaths? #coronavirus https… 6 minutes ago

wccoradio

News Talk 830 WCCO Is there a link between COVID-19 and exercising outside? A new @Harvard thinks there may be. https://t.co/mVgwebV5Nr 4 hours ago

EnergyreferralX

energyreferral.xyz RT @EncoreRenewable: Check out the latest @nytimes reporting on the link between high levels of #pollution and #coronavirus deaths. By tran… 6 hours ago

EncoreRenewable

Encore Renewable Check out the latest @nytimes reporting on the link between high levels of #pollution and #coronavirus deaths. By t… https://t.co/tdKqzDWXuo 7 hours ago

LauraEggertson

Laura Eggertson RT @quinnesq: Evidence of a link between more air pollution & deaths from Covid-19 in England. London, the Midlands & the NWest had the hi… 10 hours ago

stick2thefacts

Nick Isn't it time the @BBCNews @BBCNewsnight covered the link between #AirPollution and #COVID19 deaths? #coronavirus https://t.co/SjiYFPmgND 11 hours ago

theessexsog

Mike Miners RT @itvanglia: .@Cambridge_Uni scientists suggest link between #Covid19 and air pollution. #coronavirus #research #Cambridge #Cambridgeshir… 12 hours ago

natalieyorke91

Tally yorke Coronavirus: Is there really a link between pollution and virus deaths? https://t.co/vNqjBOb06F Sent via @updayUK 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.