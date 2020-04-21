Coronavirus: Oxford University to roll out recruitment freeze

Although nobody can be “completely certain” that it is possible to find a vaccine for Covid-19, the prospects are “very good”, according to a scientist who is leading a team attempting to develop one. Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University, said they hope to begin...
