Host of Netflix’s scorching new dating show Too Hot To Handle ‘curious’ about better queer representation in season two

PinkNews Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Too Hot To Handle narrator Desiree Burch has said she’d be “curious” to see better queer representation in season two of the Netflix hit. The new Netflix dating show has a similar format to Love Island – conventionally hot and sex-obsessed singles move into an island villa together looking for love – but...
