Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UK coronavirus hospital death toll rises to 17,337

UK coronavirus hospital death toll rises to 17,337

Independent Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll in UK hospitals has risen by more than 820 in one day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 17,337

Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 17,337 00:32

 A total of 17,337 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday, the Department of Health said, up by 828 from 16,509 the day before.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

T21Jan

Janet T-Tremaine ABSOLUTEL AGREE WITH TIM FARRON ON NOT LETTING PEOPLE WITH SECOND HOMES CLAIM THEY ARE "BUSINESSES" WHEN THEY ARE N… https://t.co/o1vehpsx9h 1 minute ago

PurlLeslie

#STAYATHOME-STAY ALIVE 🥁🌊🌉🕊️🇺🇲 RT @BillNeelyNBC: UK #coronavirus daily deaths back to 800+ after a lull. Counting only hospital deaths, Gov't says 823 people died in 24 h… 1 minute ago

IanHenrySpencer

Ian Henry Spencer RT @PippaCrerar: Yesterday's hospital death toll was 16,509, so the ONS data suggests the actual figure is much higher, certainly over 20,0… 2 minutes ago

Aggy99867354

Aggy RT @RichardBurgon: The UK coronavirus death toll could be 40% higher than reported, the Office for National Statistics has said. It repor… 2 minutes ago

IanHenrySpencer

Ian Henry Spencer RT @PippaCrerar: They also show that the total coronavirus death toll is 40% higher for that week than hospital death numbers suggested.… 2 minutes ago

JoanneJolilley

Joanne RT @Mandoline_Blue: What's the UK's REAL Covid death toll? Latest ONS stats show true numbers at least 41% higher than the number of hospit… 2 minutes ago

freddie_alex

freddie 🌈 gone but never forgotten RT @JamesMelville: According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS) the UK #Coronavirus deaths (including home and care homes deaths) a… 3 minutes ago

ppeitseb

ベスト RT @Independent: UK coronavirus hospital death toll rises to 17,337 https://t.co/Ub4LHYp6Gk 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.