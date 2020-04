You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sheffield youngster follows in Captain Tom's footsteps



This nine-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and autism is walking a lockdown marathon. Tobias Weller is determined to copy the fundraising exploits of Captain Tom Moore. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 7 hours ago Tom Moore: Video compilation pays tribute to fundraising veteran



Dozens of artists, voiceover artists and photographers from across the UK have come together to make a film to celebrate the 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nightingale bosses: Success is never having to use the hospital Medical chiefs at a new Nightingale hospital in Yorkshire have said they will have succeeded if they never have to treat patients at the facility.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Captain Tom Moore inspires artistic tributes during coronavirus lockdown BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Paintings, collages and murals honour Captain Tom Moore's fundraising efforts for the NHS.

BBC Local News 1 week ago





Tweets about this