Human trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine to start on Thursday

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Government is “throwing everything” at developing a coronavirus vaccine, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said as he announced that human trials led by the University of Oxford will begin this Thursday.
