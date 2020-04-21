Starmer to quiz Raab on coronavirus response in first PMQs as Labour leader
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer will grill Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over the Government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis during the first virtual Prime Minister’s Questions.
New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile 01:01
A look at the career of new Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, who will take part in his first PMQs as Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday.
