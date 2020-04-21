Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: The NHS staff living away from homes and families

Coronavirus: The NHS staff living away from homes and families

BBC Local News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- In order to protect loved ones, some NHS staff are living away from home while they care for patients.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: NHS clap recovered patient leaving hospital

NHS clap recovered patient leaving hospital 00:18

 NHS staff lined the corridors clapping and cheering on Sunday as one of their own walked out following a “miracle” recovery from Covid-19. Radiographer Paul Skegg suffered a rare complication of coronavirus that led to total muscular paralysis of the whole body. But after 11 days in intensive...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.