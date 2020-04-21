Coronavirus: The NHS staff living away from homes and families Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- In order to protect loved ones, some NHS staff are living away from home while they care for patients. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago NHS clap recovered patient leaving hospital 00:18 NHS staff lined the corridors clapping and cheering on Sunday as one of their own walked out following a “miracle” recovery from Covid-19. Radiographer Paul Skegg suffered a rare complication of coronavirus that led to total muscular paralysis of the whole body. But after 11 days in intensive... You Might Like

Tweets about this