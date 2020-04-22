Global  

Captain Tom Moore inspires artistic tributes during coronavirus lockdown

BBC Local News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Paintings, collages and murals honour Captain Tom Moore's fundraising efforts for the NHS.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore virtually opens new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate

Captain Tom Moore virtually opens new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate 01:10

 NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moorevirtually opens a new Nightingale hospital in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a speech thanking the NHS at the official opening on Tuesday.

