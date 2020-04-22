Captain Tom Moore inspires artistic tributes during coronavirus lockdown

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Paintings, collages and murals honour Captain Tom Moore's fundraising efforts for the NHS. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 13 hours ago Captain Tom Moore virtually opens new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate 01:10 NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moorevirtually opens a new Nightingale hospital in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a speech thanking the NHS at the official opening on Tuesday.