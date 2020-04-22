Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Online music therapy group a 'lifeline' in pandemic

Coronavirus: Online music therapy group a 'lifeline' in pandemic

BBC Local News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Members of a music therapy group for people with dementia welcome its continuation online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Common lifts prisoners' spirits with inspiring video call

Common lifts prisoners' spirits with inspiring video call 00:42

 Rapper and Actor Common has helped lift the spirits of 130.000 Californian prisoners, by taking part in a group video call.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aida_Suarez_

Dr Aida Suarez-Gonzalez RT @BetterResearch: Members of a music therapy group for people with dementia have welcomed its continuation online. Together in Sound has… 14 minutes ago

BetterResearch

Adam Smith Members of a music therapy group for people with dementia have welcomed its continuation online. Together in Sound… https://t.co/ENaTg4R99G 2 hours ago

MT_deli

Music Therapy deli RT @JennyKirkwood20: Some fantastic work going on.... 👏👏👏👏 @cimtr_aru https://t.co/cCDUfDoa9K 2 hours ago

JennyKirkwood20

Jenny Kirkwood Some fantastic work going on.... 👏👏👏👏 @cimtr_aru https://t.co/cCDUfDoa9K 2 hours ago

jodiebloska

Jodie Bloska Great coverage of @cimtr_aru and @SaffronHallSW's #musictherapy sessions for people living with #dementia and their… https://t.co/ldGAiyv8Vr 3 hours ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Coronavirus: Online music therapy group a ‘lifeline’ in pandemic: Members of a music therapy group for people with dementia wel… 4 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Coronavirus: Online music therapy group a ‘lifeline’ in pandemic: Members of a music therapy group for people with… https://t.co/gsiFymQYxr 4 hours ago

pschemist

P&S Chemist Members of a #music therapy group for people with #dementia have welcomed its continuation #online to help stop the… https://t.co/2C10bbVAqK 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.