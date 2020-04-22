Global  

RAF plane carrying delayed PPE for NHS staff lands in UK from Turkey

Daily Record Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
RAF plane carrying delayed PPE for NHS staff lands in UK from TurkeyFlight tracker RadarBox showed the Airbus A400-M registered ZM416 depart Istanbul and land just after 3.30am on Wednesday at RAF Brize Norton.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: RAF plane thought to be carrying PPE arrives from Turkey

RAF plane thought to be carrying PPE arrives from Turkey 00:42

 An RAF cargo plane, believed to be bringing supplies of PPE from Turkey, lands at RAF Brize Norton.

Tweets about this

KielRobinson

BlackToryLDN RT @LBCNews: An RAF plane, believed to be carrying a delayed consignment of personal protective equipment for NHS staff, has landed in the… 10 minutes ago

PA

PA Media An RAF plane, believed to be carrying a delayed consignment of personal protective equipment for NHS staff, has lan… https://t.co/EMXvDGN0R5 47 minutes ago

AnkaraVoice

Ankara Voice An RAF plane, believed to be carrying a delayed consignment of PPE for NHS staff, has landed in the #UK. The plane… https://t.co/yEsSUUXHiI 53 minutes ago

juliangold64

Julian Gold #FBPE 🇪🇺 So apparently an RAF plane has just arrived from Turkey carrying PPE for NHS staff (much delayed). Is this the same… https://t.co/3bj3Yvy2ro 1 hour ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - RAF PLANE RETURNS FROM TURKEY PPE MISSION - An RAF plane, believed to be carrying a delayed co… https://t.co/BAjl81eU9W 1 hour ago

weshootgigs

weshootgigs This from today's Telegraph (though it's behind their paywall and I haven't read the full article): Meanwhile, an R… https://t.co/wazAspSiNB 2 hours ago

NewsOnScotland

NEWSONSCOTLAND RAF plane carrying 'delayed' PPE equipment for NHS staff lands in UK https://t.co/XLtlI1qx8z #Scotland https://t.co/azgCvlgOwX 2 hours ago

LBCNews

LBC News An RAF plane, believed to be carrying a delayed consignment of personal protective equipment for NHS staff, has lan… https://t.co/Ubf9yd08Wo 3 hours ago

