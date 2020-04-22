jac93 RT @EDLLONDON: Terrifying moment 'gunman' fires shots from balcony sending panicked shoppers fleeing before armed police move in and arrest… 46 seconds ago

4Policing.com RT @MikePannett: Outstanding professionalism and courage this morning by .@KPTacOps and all involved. #Respect #Police BBC News - Armed po… 2 minutes ago

Charlotte Wildgoose Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman' https://t.co/VitzGdUnsM 4 minutes ago

seymour butts#iamtommy RT @nigella_i5e: Terrifying moment 'gunman' fires shots from balcony sending panicked shoppers fleeing before armed police move in and arre… 5 minutes ago

Mike Bate 📴+🚘=x RT @FABSITEUK: Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman' As my earlier it appears resolved now .. but given circumstances surely this ra… 7 minutes ago

JG 💙💙 Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman' As my earlier it appears resolved now .. but given circumstances surel… https://t.co/u3ScUJrE6i 8 minutes ago