Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman'

Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman'

BBC Local News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Chatham, Kent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Police arrest 'balcony gunman' in Kent

Police arrest 'balcony gunman' in Kent 01:48

 A suspect has been arrested after police received reports of a man firing a gun from a balcony in Chatham.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jacquiw1993

jac93 RT @EDLLONDON: Terrifying moment 'gunman' fires shots from balcony sending panicked shoppers fleeing before armed police move in and arrest… 46 seconds ago

4Policing

4Policing.com RT @MikePannett: Outstanding professionalism and courage this morning by .@KPTacOps and all involved. #Respect #Police BBC News - Armed po… 2 minutes ago

MikePannett

Mike Pannett, Esq. Author #StayHomeSaveLives 🇬🇧 Outstanding professionalism and courage this morning by .@KPTacOps and all involved. #Respect #Police BBC News - A… https://t.co/FhCfPknaJL 3 minutes ago

CharWildgoose

Charlotte Wildgoose Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman' https://t.co/VitzGdUnsM 4 minutes ago

ButtsSeymou

seymour butts#iamtommy RT @nigella_i5e: Terrifying moment 'gunman' fires shots from balcony sending panicked shoppers fleeing before armed police move in and arre… 5 minutes ago

michaelbate23

Mike Bate 📴+🚘=x RT @FABSITEUK: Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman' As my earlier it appears resolved now .. but given circumstances surely this ra… 7 minutes ago

FABSITEUK

JG 💙💙 Armed police arrest Chatham 'balcony gunman' As my earlier it appears resolved now .. but given circumstances surel… https://t.co/u3ScUJrE6i 8 minutes ago

jerryc20

Stephen Stroud Armed police arrest Chatham ‘balcony gunman’ https://t.co/Bhz9M78dCC https://t.co/8xSEqBCRNz 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.