Coronavirus: Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum given face mask

Coronavirus: Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum given face mask

BBC Local News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- It is not known who added the mask to Girl with a Pierced Eardrum in Bristol.
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: World-famous piece of Banksy has been given a covid face mask

World-famous piece of Banksy has been given a covid face mask 01:45

 A world-famous Banksy has been given - a covid FACE MASK. The blue surgical mask has been placed over the graffiti artist's 'The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum' in Bristol. It depicts a take on Vermeer's famous Girl with a Pearl Earring, replacing the earring with an outdoor security alarm. The art...

Tweets about this

frankspicc

𝙵𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚘 𝚂𝚙𝚒𝚌𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚘 🇮🇹🏴‍☠️ #Coronavirus: Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum given face mask https://t.co/0o7FCkctFi via @BBC 51 seconds ago

NBristolChess

North Bristol Chess RT @GeorgeFergusonx: Thank you #Banksy for sounding the alarm.. #Bristol girl with pearl ear ring knows that #masks are vital.. #Carers #NH… 6 minutes ago

monznomad

Monica Hanna RT @standardnews: Banksy mural given face mask in nod to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RVJSFIP37J 6 minutes ago

YTL_Arena

YTL Arena Bristol RT @bbcrb: Woah! #Banksy's Girl With The Pearl Earring has had #Coronavirus makeover! https://t.co/bpw3Z62CrZ 14 minutes ago

MysteryMiki

Michele Parisi Coronavirus: Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum given face mask https://t.co/qOp9Y3Tfsm 20 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Banksy mural given face mask in nod to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/RVJSFIP37J 26 minutes ago

adrianfadkins

Adrian Adkins RT @Independent: Banksy art adorned with giant face mask amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/IDo1zPUkfk 32 minutes ago

7adair

[email protected] Banksy mural given face mask in nod to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/AB1zTYmBRm 46 minutes ago

