Coronavirus: Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum given face mask

Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published 3 hours ago World-famous piece of Banksy has been given a covid face mask 01:45 A world-famous Banksy has been given - a covid FACE MASK. The blue surgical mask has been placed over the graffiti artist's 'The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum' in Bristol. It depicts a take on Vermeer's famous Girl with a Pearl Earring, replacing the earring with an outdoor security alarm. The art...