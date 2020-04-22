BREAKING: Shocking figures reveal number of Ayrshire COVID-19 care home deaths

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said deaths in care homes are not inevitable as figures show they account for a third of Covid-19 fatalities in Scotland, a rise on the previous week’s numbers. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said older...
The World Health Organization says up to 50% of the COVID-19 deaths in Europe are associated with long-term care facilities. The WHO's regional European director Hans Kluge said Thursday that long-term..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published