Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > BREAKING: Shocking figures reveal number of Ayrshire COVID-19 care home deaths

BREAKING: Shocking figures reveal number of Ayrshire COVID-19 care home deaths

Daily Record Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
BREAKING: Shocking figures reveal number of Ayrshire COVID-19 care home deathsThe National Records of Scotland figures show 537 care home residents have now died across the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus deaths in care homes not inevitable

Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus deaths in care homes not inevitable 01:15

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said deaths in care homes are not inevitable as figures show they account for a third of Covid-19 fatalities in Scotland, a rise on the previous week’s numbers. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said older...

Recent related videos from verified sources

European WHO Director: Almost Half Of All COVID-19 Linked To Nursing Homes [Video]

European WHO Director: Almost Half Of All COVID-19 Linked To Nursing Homes

The World Health Organization says up to 50% of the COVID-19 deaths in Europe are associated with long-term care facilities. The WHO's regional European director Hans Kluge said Thursday that long-term..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
REDWOOD CITY DEATHS: Nursing Home Care Advocates Call For Sweeping Industry Reforms Coronavirus Deaths At Care Facility [Video]

REDWOOD CITY DEATHS: Nursing Home Care Advocates Call For Sweeping Industry Reforms Coronavirus Deaths At Care Facility

Nursing Home Care Advocates Call For Sweeping Industry Reforms Coronavirus Deaths At Redwood City Care Facility

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Thousands more care home deaths than official figures show, data suggests

National Care Forum urges government to build 'ring of steel' around vulnerable citizens
Independent Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local NewsCP24Mid-Day

Number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Cornwall care homes

Figures have been published for the number of deaths in all settings including care homes
The Cornishman

You Might Like


Tweets about this