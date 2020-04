Starmer challenges Raab over coronavirus response at Labour leader’s first PMQs

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Government was accused of being slow to respond to the coronavirus crisis as Dominic Raab faced questions on testing and protection for NHS and care workers in his Prime Minister’s Questions clash with Sir Keir Starmer. 👓 View full article



