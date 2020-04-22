LGBT+ activist loses discrimination complaint against Israel Folau over infamous Instagram post claiming ‘hell awaits’ gay people
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Israel Folau won’t be further punished over his “hell awaits gay people” comments, after an anti-discrimination board rejected a complaint filed by an LGBT+ activist. Garry Burns filed a complaint with the New South Wales Anti-Discrimination Board in December 2019 after over Folau’s Instagram post...
