Adin Heller RT @PA: A dedicated sorting office has been set up to open the tens of thousands of birthday cards that have been sent to Captain Tom Moore… 6 days ago Rashpal PaulGanger RT @HarpurCentre: @BedfordSchool has become Captain Tom Moore's sorting office for 100th birthday cards! So far, the Mail Centre has dealt… 6 days ago PA Media A dedicated sorting office has been set up to open the tens of thousands of birthday cards that have been sent to C… https://t.co/DxnAYywlWq 1 week ago Harpur Centre @BedfordSchool has become Captain Tom Moore's sorting office for 100th birthday cards! So far, the Mail Centre has… https://t.co/TXr5rKt3yp 1 week ago Bedfordshire News Uk RT @bedfordindy: We went behind the scenes at 'Captain Tom's sorting office' as @BedfordSchool staff help open the tens of thousands of bir… 1 week ago BedfordIndy We went behind the scenes at 'Captain Tom's sorting office' as @BedfordSchool staff help open the tens of thousands… https://t.co/UmmKFtuXRP 1 week ago