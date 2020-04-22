Charlie Brooker set to write coronavirus lockdown special for BBC Two Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Tentatively titled Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, the one-off episode will look at the things people are watching and doing to keep themselves occupied. Tentatively titled Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, the one-off episode will look at the things people are watching and doing to keep themselves occupied. 👓 View full article

