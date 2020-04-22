Global  

Oscar-nominated actress Shirley Knight dies aged 83

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died aged 83.
