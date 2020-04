Celebrity guests announced for Grayson Perry’s new art show Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Comedians Vic Reeves and Harry Hill as well as sculptor Sir Antony Gormley will join Grayson Perry for his new show about making art in lockdown. 👓 View full article

