Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation

Thursday, 23 April 2020 () With North Korea saying nothing so far about outside media reports that leader Kim Jong Un may be unwell, there is renewed worry about who is next in line to run a nuclear-armed country that has been ruled by the same family for seven decades.
According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.
