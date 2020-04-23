Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation

Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
With North Korea saying nothing so far about outside media reports that leader Kim Jong Un may be unwell, there is renewed worry about who is next in line to run a nuclear-armed country that has been ruled by the same family for seven decades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report

Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30

 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation https://t.co/3HLdRmyHPb 8 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation 11 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation https://t.co/6DPCc8EgsY 16 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Kim Jong Un rumours spark succession speculation https://t.co/rRc0LFKY4z 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.