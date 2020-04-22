Global  

Photos of Prince Louis issued to mark his second birthday

Wales Online Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Photos of Prince Louis issued to mark his second birthdayThe photos also feature a rainbow tribute to NHS workers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures

Prince Louis’ rainbow tribute featured in new birthday pictures 00:50

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s younger son Prince Louis has been photographed to mark his second birthday – making a rainbow tribute poster. Children across the UK have been creating rainbow pictures to put in their windows as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown.

