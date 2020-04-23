Global  

Restrictions until 2021 as there will be no vaccine for a year

Hull Daily Mail Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Restrictions until 2021 as there will be no vaccine for a yearProfessor Chris Whitty said some social distancing measures would need to stay in place until there was a vaccine or drug which reduced the severity of Covid-19.
