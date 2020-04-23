Shakespeare fans mark his birthday with virtual celebration Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fans of William Shakespeare from around the world have taken part in a virtual celebration of the playwright’s 456th birthday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DC Metro Theater Arts The Bard's birthday is Thursday, April 23—and the Folger Shakespeare Library invites you to #ShareYourShakespeare a… https://t.co/HBzWetfarh 1 week ago