Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Lucas demands stricter criteria on lockdown lift

Coronavirus: Lucas demands stricter criteria on lockdown lift

The Argus Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
AN MP is calling for stricter criteria on the Government’s decision regarding when it will relax the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Figure Skater Hits her Head on the Ceiling While Practicing With Partner Indoors During Lockdown

Figure Skater Hits her Head on the Ceiling While Practicing With Partner Indoors During Lockdown 00:43

 This pair was practicing their figure skating routine indoors amid coronavirus lockdown. However, the ceiling of the room was not high enough. When the man lifted the woman over his head and threw her in the air, she hit her head on the overhead lamp. 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.