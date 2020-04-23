Police appeal to Muslim community to stay indoors during Ramadan

Raunak Kapur RT @swetasamadhiya: @Javedakhtarjadu ChaCha plz appeal to muslim community to co-operate with medical team and police and also appeal to st… 3 days ago

Sweta Srivastava (ghar par raho ) @Javedakhtarjadu ChaCha plz appeal to muslim community to co-operate with medical team and police and also appeal t… https://t.co/ViswVjrSQK 3 days ago

ATHAR RAIS (SOCIAL ACTIVIST WHAT'S UP 709247551) @chitraaum Doctor Police MUNCIPAL SERVENTS ALL ARE THE ANGELES THOSE ONE ATTACK THEY ARE NOT HUMANS TAKES HARD TO… https://t.co/QBY4yQyFQA 5 days ago