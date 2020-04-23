Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Use of face masks by general public perfectly reasonable, says GP leader

Use of face masks by general public perfectly reasonable, says GP leader

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Wearing face masks or face coverings in public is “perfectly reasonable”, a GP leader has said as Government scientific advisers meet to decide whether they should be recommended.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: OC Approves Mandate Requiring Face Masks For Workers Who Interact With Public

OC Approves Mandate Requiring Face Masks For Workers Who Interact With Public 00:14

 The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a mandate Tuesday requiring face coverings for employees in multiple types of retail businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ilovesoot

Dave Ellis @HannahPrince_UK Social distancing and wearing face protection will be the norm. Government knows locked can not la… https://t.co/CcwOur03Xl 3 minutes ago

ladybird5477

ladybird5477 RT @GMB: Will face masks be made mandatory? @reallorraine and @drhilaryjones question Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jenny Harries, on gu… 3 minutes ago

IoanaBarna2

Ioana Barna RT @DailyMirror: Use of face masks by general public 'perfectly reasonable', GP leader says https://t.co/SidmTjOisP https://t.co/FPVv0YnjkH 4 minutes ago

colinwforster

Colin Forster RT @FraserNelson: Where is the evidence that face masks offer any meaningful protection to the general public, asks Dr John Lee https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

simon_carne

Simon Carne If face masks good for SK Germany etc and doctors nurses carers etc treating patients why not for general public ou… https://t.co/C3b3M4DYvB 20 minutes ago

MikeEdw43248442

Mike Edwards @piersmorgan Different subject - why does the science tell us face masks work in the frontline - but don’t work for… https://t.co/akhWbkdPYf 26 minutes ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Use of face masks by general public 'perfectly reasonable', GP leader says https://t.co/SidmTjOisP https://t.co/FPVv0YnjkH 28 minutes ago

SamRobersonJr

Samuel E Roberson Jr 3) and tried to set Pres. Trump up into firing Surgeon General Adams BC he recommended a Month ago citizens should… https://t.co/qFqha1LcLh 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.