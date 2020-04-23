CE Midlands RT @CEWales: Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to reopen construction sites on the majority of its sites in England and Wales from May 4th https:/… 6 minutes ago

North Wales Chronicle #stayathome Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has said it plans to resume work on its construction sites from May 4. https://t.co/1g3mrvCtTx 39 minutes ago

CE Wales Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to reopen construction sites on the majority of its sites in England and Wales from May… https://t.co/VCiUUVGe4Z 42 minutes ago

Rhyl Journal #stayathome The company is gearing up to re-start activity on the majority of its sites in England and Wales https://t.co/0T6GPYJrRe 2 hours ago

Richard James Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has announced plans to reopen the majority of its construction sites in England and Wale… https://t.co/vCCiaLqUnf 2 hours ago

Your Harlow Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to reopen construction sites. https://t.co/MCzmQEFSEt https://t.co/NqZwoaNMS1 2 hours ago

Paul Jackman RT @RhianTbc: *** Good News Alert *** Taylor Wimpey plc the first national #housebuilder to announce plans to remobilise sites ending the #… 4 hours ago