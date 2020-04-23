Global  

UK economy to shrink after historic collapse in business activity, figures show

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The UK economy is set to shrink at an unprecedented rate after business activity this month dived at the fastest pace on record due to widespread shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures.
