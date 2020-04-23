UK economy to shrink after historic collapse in business activity, figures show Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The UK economy is set to shrink at an unprecedented rate after business activity this month dived at the fastest pace on record due to widespread shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to new figures. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this KTAR News 92.3 Selling swept Wall Street after a dismal lineup of reports made clear how historic the coronavirus crunch has been… https://t.co/qis2q4EPmT 1 week ago