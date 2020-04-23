Coronavirus: Advising public to wear masks on a voluntary basis would be 'common sense', says expert

'If they are coughing and spluttering then it makes complete sense to wear masks in order to protect other people'

You Might Like

Tweets about this Socialist Voice 🌐 Advising the public to wear coronavirus masks on a voluntary basis would be common sense, says expert 'If they are… https://t.co/1bsByME9Mn 6 minutes ago Peter 🌎😃 RT @ragnasun8: Advising public to wear masks on a voluntary basis would be ‘common sense’, says expert https://t.co/OUcRq45AdC 34 minutes ago Peter 🌎😃 Advising public to wear masks on a voluntary basis would be ‘common sense’, says expert https://t.co/OUcRq45AdC 38 minutes ago Wendy RT @Independent: Advising public to wear masks on a voluntary basis would be ‘common sense’, says expert https://t.co/bJcpjGk8l3 47 minutes ago Real Magic Grandpa #FBPE RT @JustSayNope: Coronavirus UK: Advising the public to wear masks on a voluntary basis would be ‘common sense’, says expert. Making it co… 57 minutes ago