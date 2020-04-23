Global  

Lifting Covid-19 restrictions county by county in NI ‘unlikely, but not impossible’, says Brandon Lewis

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Lifting Covid-19 restrictions county by county in NI ‘unlikely, but not impossible’, says Brandon LewisSecretary of State Brandon Lewis has said he “cannot rule out” the Government relaxing coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland county by county if there is a downward trend in reports of Covid-19.
