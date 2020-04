Kaiser Rehman RT @BBCNWT: Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd, 70, who has been in hospital with coronavirus since April 5th, has been moved out of intensive care and… 6 hours ago ‼️Rossendale News‼️ Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd steps down fromfront bench after spell in ICU https://t.co/HBrK1qc98f 1 day ago Pat Butcher RT @PippaCrerar: Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd to step back from role as shadow Northern Ireland secretary to focus on his recovery from coronavir… 2 days ago Beth Abbit Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd steps down fromfront bench after spell in ICU https://t.co/yJ9JxKYqk4 2 days ago lisa moran RT @hannahITV: Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd is stepping back from Labour's front bench to focus on his recovery from Coronavirus, @UKLabour has a… 2 days ago Theresa Travis RT @MENnewsdesk: Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd steps down from frontbench after spell in ICU with coronavirus that left him 'gasping for air' http… 2 days ago