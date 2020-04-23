Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: NI Secretary Brandon Lewis clashes with Piers Morgan over UK testing numbers

Coronavirus: NI Secretary Brandon Lewis clashes with Piers Morgan over UK testing numbers

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: NI Secretary Brandon Lewis clashes with Piers Morgan over UK testing numbersNorthern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis clashed with TV presenter Piers Morgan in a row over the UK's Covid-19 testing numbers on Thursday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: RAW: Dr. Mark Ghaly Talks About State's Testing And Contact Tracing Ability

RAW: Dr. Mark Ghaly Talks About State's Testing And Contact Tracing Ability 11:00

 California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly discusses importance of California's testing and contact tracing ability (4-22-2020)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BotRedian

Redian Marku Bot RT @BelTel: Coronavirus: NI Secretary Brandon Lewis clashes with Piers Morgan over UK testing numbers #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/M… 6 minutes ago

patchdennizen

DM RT @ThatTimWalker: Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus https://t.co/wdK7QTiTHV 9 minutes ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO RT @talkRADIO: Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: I'm "confident" we will reach 100,000 coronavirus tests a day then we can "start t… 17 minutes ago

fiannabradley

Fiona @Independent I wonder if Brandon Lewis is better able to answer questions re coronavirus in NI? As Secretary of Sta… https://t.co/Pny9pMBUwX 28 minutes ago

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Coronavirus: NI Secretary Brandon Lewis clashes with Piers Morgan over UK testing numbers #coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/GcRhSwFRK5 35 minutes ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO RT @talkRADIO: Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis tells Julia Sir Keir Starmer is wrong to criticise the government on their handling… 47 minutes ago

ThatTimWalker

Tim Walker Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus https://t.co/wdK7QTiTHV 2 hours ago

74oldgal

74oldgal RT @SkyNews: "There is a difference between a telephone call and coming into the House of Commons." NI Secretary, Brandon Lewis responds t… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.