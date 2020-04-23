Global  

Bristol boy Frank praised by Carol Vorderman and Captain Tom on GMB

Bristol Post Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Bristol boy Frank praised by Carol Vorderman and Captain Tom on GMBFrank featured in a surprise segment on the show as Captain Tom was given a Pride of Britain award.
Credit: SWNS STUDIO
A six-year-old is raising money for the NHS - by running 100 MILES

A six-year-old is raising money for the NHS - by running 100 MILES 01:58

 A six-year-old boy inspired by Captain Tom Moore is is raising money for the NHS -- by running a staggering 100 MILES.Luca Summers, six, has been lacing up his running shoes almost every day this month and has already plodded 50 miles on the streets around his home.He's doing the challenge with his...

