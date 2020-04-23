LGBT+ Asian Americans warned of a ‘double whammy’ of homophobia and racism due to coronavirus bigotry Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LGBT+ Asian Americans are reportedly experiencing a horrific “double whammy” of homophobia and racism due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the coronavirus spreads across the world, many Asian people are facing discrimination and racism from people who ignorantly and wrongly assume that they are harbingers of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ✧✦0™©®✦✧ RT @PinkNews: LGBT+ Asian Americans warned of a ‘double whammy’ of homophobia and racism due to coronavirus bigotry https://t.co/PM9HU3nCSq 15 minutes ago PinkNews LGBT+ Asian Americans warned of a ‘double whammy’ of homophobia and racism due to coronavirus bigotry https://t.co/PM9HU3nCSq 35 minutes ago