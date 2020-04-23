Alarming pictures show huge crowds outside reopened Scots Five Guys Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Photos taken outside the burger chain's Fountain Park restaurant in Edinburgh reveal dozens of people waiting in line for takeaway orders on Wednesday evening. Photos taken outside the burger chain's Fountain Park restaurant in Edinburgh reveal dozens of people waiting in line for takeaway orders on Wednesday evening. 👓 View full article

