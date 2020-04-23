Howzat! Piers Morgan bowled over by Tyrone cricketer’s catch Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

A video of a catch by a Northern Ireland cricket legend has gone viral thanks to a retweet by Piers Morgan and a viewing on Thursday's Good Morning Britain programme. A video of a catch by a Northern Ireland cricket legend has gone viral thanks to a retweet by Piers Morgan and a viewing on Thursday's Good Morning Britain programme. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this