There’s now a Tiger King dildo inspired by Joe Exotic and it comes complete with a Prince Albert piercing

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

We are saddened to confirm that you, the reader, and us, the publication, live in a world there somewhere there is a dildo inspired by Tiger King star Joe Exotic. And that is something we, as a civilisation, as a species, must all live with for all of eternity. There was a time before the … Continued The post... 👓 View full article

