Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > There’s now a Tiger King dildo inspired by Joe Exotic and it comes complete with a Prince Albert piercing

There’s now a Tiger King dildo inspired by Joe Exotic and it comes complete with a Prince Albert piercing

PinkNews Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
We are saddened to confirm that you, the reader, and us, the publication, live in a world there somewhere there is a dildo inspired by Tiger King star Joe Exotic. And that is something we, as a civilisation, as a species, must all live with for all of eternity. There was a time before the … Continued The post...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Why Prince William Will Not Watch 'Tiger King'

Why Prince William Will Not Watch 'Tiger King' 00:45

 Like many of us, Prince William is at home, shut in due to the coronavirus lockdown. That means he has the opportunity to binge-watch TV. But according to CNN, don't expect him to watch "Tiger King." The Netflix docuseries about a tiger enthusiast has been a big hit for the streaming service, but it...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Life after Joe Exotic [Video]

Life after Joe Exotic

The Big Cats that made the hit docu-series "Tiger King" famous, are now living at an animal sanctuary in Colorado.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:06Published
'Tiger King' tops 64 million viewers in first month on Netflix [Video]

'Tiger King' tops 64 million viewers in first month on Netflix

Tiger King has clawed its way to the top of Netflix's viewing charts with an impressive combined audience of 64 million worldwide in its first month on the streaming platform.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Tyson admits Tiger King star Joe Exotic may have sold him his tigers – ‘If you are in the exotic animal world you are aware of him’

Mike Tyson admits he could quite easily have purchased his infamous tigers from Netflix star Joe Exotic. The multi-part series ‘Tiger King’ has become a...
talkSPORT Also reported by •The Next WebPinkNews

Ranveer Singh replaces Tiger King star Joe Exotic in his new post!

Ranveer Singh's latest social media post chuckled the internet away on Wednesday, as the actor shared an edited image of himself as Joe Exotic, the star from the...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GARVEY66

VICTORIA GARVEY RT @PinkNews: There’s now a Tiger King***inspired by Joe Exotic and it comes complete with a Prince Albert piercing https://t.co/PoNd1R… 4 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews There’s now a Tiger King***inspired by Joe Exotic and it comes complete with a Prince Albert piercing https://t.co/PoNd1Rw8nt 4 hours ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK PSA: There is now a Joe Exotic Tiger King***https://t.co/WdJQQWnJwB 21 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews There’s now a Tiger King***inspired by Joe Exotic and it comes complete with a Prince Albert piercing https://t.co/PoNd1RexvV 2 days ago

SinnovatorHQ

Sinnovator RT @GizmodoUK: NSFW: There are no words to adequately describe this £100 Tiger King dildo #TigerKing @UberKinky @SinnovatorHQ #sextoys #dil… 2 days ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK PSA: There is now a Joe Exotic Tiger King***https://t.co/5oBzDnxMlk 2 days ago

GizmodoUK

Gizmodo UK NSFW: There are no words to adequately describe this £100 Tiger King dildo #TigerKing @UberKinky @SinnovatorHQ… https://t.co/qEVIopfzLs 2 days ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK PSA: There is now a Joe Exotic Tiger King***https://t.co/OZECoPFJ1w 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.