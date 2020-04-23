Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Two jailed for breaking Isle of Man lockdown rules

Coronavirus: Two jailed for breaking Isle of Man lockdown rules

BBC Local News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- The pair are among five people who admitted flouting coronavirus restrictions on the Isle of Man.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Man Does Turkish Get-Up Exercise by Lifting his Fiancé While Working Out at Home During Quarantine

Man Does Turkish Get-Up Exercise by Lifting his Fiancé While Working Out at Home During Quarantine 00:43

 This man was working out at home during the lockdown. He did the Turkish get-up exercise, only he lifted his fiancè instead of a kettlebell weight. He showed off his strength and balance with the exercise.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Isle_of_Man

Isle of Man BBC/ Coronavirus: Two jailed for breaking Isle of Man lockdown rules https://t.co/PZIQQxzAho https://t.co/btV7ZhRcVo 3 days ago

merimaat

KevT Brown #stayingathome BBC News - Coronavirus: Two jailed for breaking Isle of Man lockdown rules https://t.co/BHGAbjW98d 3 days ago

dwatchnews_eur

Dwatch News Europe RT @MannintvCom: New post (Coronavirus: Two jailed for breaking Isle of Man lockdown rules - BBC News) has been published on ManninTV - htt… 3 days ago

MannintvCom

MannIn T.V. New post (Coronavirus: Two jailed for breaking Isle of Man lockdown rules - BBC News) has been published on ManninT… https://t.co/VyixgVnnrC 4 days ago