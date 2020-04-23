Coronavirus: Warnings over revolt against Northern Ireland lockdown measures



Recent related videos from verified sources Varadkar: Ireland will begin journey to new normal after two more lockdown weeks



Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces that Ireland will begin easing restrictions over five phases that begin on May 18 and will take until August 10 to complete. Mr Varadkar announced the easing of two.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 18 hours ago Lockdown diary: After 10 weeks, northern Italian family can't imagine life outside



Marzio Toniolo's family live in one of the cluster of small northern Italian towns that were put under lockdown when an outbreak of the coronavirus took hold in February, more than two weeks before the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30 Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources 97% of Belfast International Airport flights off since coronavirus lockdown began Ninety-seven percent of flights at Belfast International Airport have been grounded since Northern Ireland went into lockdown, new figures have revealed.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Coronavirus: Cancer surgeries backlog in Northern Ireland 'must be addressed safely' Cancer surgery in Northern Ireland must resume within a matter of weeks to begin to address a backlog of more than 8,000 operations already cancelled due to the...

Belfast Telegraph 18 hours ago



