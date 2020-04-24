Global  

Beyonce teams up with Twitter CEO to make major coronavirus donation

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 24 April 2020
Beyonce has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate six million dollars (£4.9 million) to the coronavirus relief effort.
