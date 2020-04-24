Beyonce has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate six million dollars (£4.9 million) to the coronavirus relief effort.

You Might Like

Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Beyonce teams up with Twitter CEO to make major coronavirus donation https://t.co/ntI1MpJYCF 35 minutes ago DTN Breaking News Beyonce teams up with Twitter CEO to make major coronavirus donation 39 minutes ago shake em up RT @ThePopHub: Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation teams up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to provide $6M in COVID-19 relief to organizations provid… 47 minutes ago SlimJim RT @thatgrapejuice: Beyonce Teams With Twitter CEO For Huge $6 Million Coronavirus Relief Donation https://t.co/9ncT3Rfv9P https://t.co/Zfb… 55 minutes ago Soñadora RT @PowerColumbus: Beyoncé Teams Up With Twitter To Donate $6 Million In COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/qqwGDNcax1 5 hours ago Power 107.5/106.3 Beyoncé Teams Up With Twitter To Donate $6 Million In COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/qqwGDNcax1 5 hours ago ℜαяε . Beyoncé Teams Up With Twitter To Donate $6 Million In COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/84iGOLzxfU 5 hours ago