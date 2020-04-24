Global  

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begins court case against Mail on Sunday

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex begins court case against Mail on SundayMeghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over an article which reproduced parts of the handwritten letter sent to Thomas Markle.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: First court hearing in privacy claim by Duchess of Sussex

First court hearing in privacy claim by Duchess of Sussex 00:59

 The first stage of the Duchess of Sussex’s legal action against a British newspaper over its publication of a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father is set to be heard at the High Court. Meghan is suing Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline,...

