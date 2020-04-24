Live: Latest coronavirus news from Brighton and Sussex

Global  

The Argus Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
✏️ Hospitals share stories of patient recoveries ✏️ Thousands throw support behind weekly Clap For Carers event ✏️ Confirmed coronavirus cases in Sussex reach 1,700 with more than 350 deaths of coronavirus patients in the county's hospital trusts ✏️ Nationally, there have been 425,821 people tested for coronavirus with 138,078 testing positive since the outbreak of the illness ✏️ A total of 18,738 people are confirmed to have died after contracting coronavirus in the UK
