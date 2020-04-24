Hairdressers could be among first outlets to open when lockdown is eased Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Some reports state that hairdressers could resume work by middle of May - but other states it could be six months before they open again. Some reports state that hairdressers could resume work by middle of May - but other states it could be six months before they open again. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this